iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 589.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,661 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,993,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IJH traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,202,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,364. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.