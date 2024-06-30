iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Cut by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 37.0% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $119,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IVV traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $547.23. 5,968,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,417,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $529.89 and a 200-day moving average of $509.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $553.25.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

