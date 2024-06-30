iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after acquiring an additional 146,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $547.23. 5,968,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,417,192. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $553.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $529.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

