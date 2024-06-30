iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $547.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,968,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,192. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.79. The company has a market cap of $472.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $553.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.