iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Update

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 177.3% from the May 31st total of 861,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,509,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

IXUS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.56. 1,473,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,882. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $70.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.37. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 87,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

