iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,029 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.4% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.64. 7,533,346 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.16.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.