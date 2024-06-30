iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 88,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 718,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,499 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,928. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1497 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

