iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2024

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2078 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:USHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,347,510 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Dividend History for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

