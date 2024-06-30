iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2078 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:USHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,347,510 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

