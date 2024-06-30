iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,642,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $91.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.46.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3083 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

