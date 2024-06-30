iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,118 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,012,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,006,000 after purchasing an additional 744,074 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,218,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.65. 3,894,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,917. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

