iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

STIP traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.49. 300,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,095. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.98.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

