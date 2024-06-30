Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Purchases 185 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,001,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,647 shares during the period. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $120,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,253,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.60 and a 200 day moving average of $158.81. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $169.41. The stock has a market cap of $389.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

