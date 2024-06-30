Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 594.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.52. 8,202,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,538,364. The company has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.48. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

