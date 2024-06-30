Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Buys 65 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,762 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,958,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,529. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.31 and a 200-day moving average of $279.19. The firm has a market cap of $183.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

