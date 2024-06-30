Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Buys 20,504 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 384,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF makes up about 3.1% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after buying an additional 316,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 344,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,267. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $20.43.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
