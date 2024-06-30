Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,790.9% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 48,101 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 46,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 40,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.04. 414,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,560. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

