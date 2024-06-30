Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,883 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,892,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649,761. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.14%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

