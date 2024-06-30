Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,931,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,363,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,606,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 828,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60,714 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,764,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter worth $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

ATMU traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,625,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,759. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 14.68.

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 314.52%. The business had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATMU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

