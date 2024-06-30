Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,742 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,358 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,349 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

LMT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $467.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,472,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $464.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

