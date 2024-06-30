Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Investar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years. Investar has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Investar to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Investar has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. Investar had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Investar will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Investar from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

