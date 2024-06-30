Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRIG. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 194,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,415. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

