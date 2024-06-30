Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.5% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 26.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $479.11. The company had a trading volume of 34,881,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,583,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $454.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.54. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $487.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

