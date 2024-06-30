Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $424.02

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 424.02 ($5.38) and traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.33). Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller shares last traded at GBX 427 ($5.42), with a volume of 29,055 shares.
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Trading Up 1.7 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 424.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 419.62. The stock has a market cap of £144.45 million, a P/E ratio of -569.33 and a beta of 1.03.
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a GBX 5.41 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,400.00%.
Insider Activity
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Company Profile
INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
