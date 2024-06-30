Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises 1.9% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 449,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 743,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.95. 304,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,300. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $38.62.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

