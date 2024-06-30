Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Short Interest Up 58.5% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the May 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BSCT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 333,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,593. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0722 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
