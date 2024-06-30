Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Acquired by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 160,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,482,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,328,000 after purchasing an additional 104,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 521,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.45. 881,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,303. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

