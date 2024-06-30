Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 685,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,498. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.