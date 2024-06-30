Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 685,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,498. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.