Internet Computer (ICP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $37.84 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $7.98 or 0.00012957 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.72 billion and approximately $37.84 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00045419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010734 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,195,259 coins and its circulating supply is 465,570,837 coins. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

