International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.1% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,193,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,876. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.48. The company has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

