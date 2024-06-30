Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,777 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,385,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,855,099,000 after buying an additional 318,495 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after buying an additional 475,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,424,202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,467,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,390,884. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

