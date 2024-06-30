Insider Selling: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Insider Sells 1,401 Shares of Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.85. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

Get Our Latest Report on TROW

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.