Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Acquires 126,622.80 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero bought 24,828 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 5.10 per share, with a total value of 126,622.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 232,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,186,509.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 6.3 %
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 5.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 5.52 and a 200-day moving average of 6.34. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of 4.67 and a 52 week high of 13.07.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.
About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
