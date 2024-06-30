Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Acquires 126,622.80 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero bought 24,828 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 5.10 per share, with a total value of 126,622.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 232,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,186,509.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 6.3 %

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 5.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 5.52 and a 200-day moving average of 6.34. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of 4.67 and a 52 week high of 13.07.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXDT. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 410,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 149,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after acquiring an additional 146,102 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 367,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 108,778 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

