Insider Buying: Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Senior Officer Purchases C$18,225.00 in Stock

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Michael Harper purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,225.00.

Shares of TSE:GEO opened at C$2.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.92. Geodrill Limited has a 52-week low of C$1.52 and a 52-week high of C$3.30. The company has a market cap of C$108.94 million, a P/E ratio of -231.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Geodrill had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of C$46.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Geodrill Limited will post 0.2167488 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Beacon Securities raised Geodrill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$1.90 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

