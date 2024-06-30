Insider Buying: authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Director Purchases $99,992.64 in Stock

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) Director Michael Charles Thompson purchased 12,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,004.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

authID Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUID opened at $10.38 on Friday. authID Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86.

Get authID alerts:

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 204.12% and a negative net margin of 6,689.18%.

Institutional Trading of authID

authID Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in authID by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in authID by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,305 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in authID in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for authID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for authID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.