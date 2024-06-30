Insider Buying: authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Director Purchases $99,992.64 in Stock

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) Director Michael Charles Thompson purchased 12,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,004.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ AUID opened at $10.38 on Friday. authID Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86.
authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 204.12% and a negative net margin of 6,689.18%.
authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.
