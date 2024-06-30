InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Update

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a growth of 233.5% from the May 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 704,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in InflaRx by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in InflaRx by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 43,501 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in InflaRx by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 48,944 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IFRX traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.74. 134,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,687. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $102.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.20.

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that InflaRx will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

