IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Short Interest Up 17.1% in June

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 504,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.63.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDXX

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 120,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,800,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 294.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $487.20. 863,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $501.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.