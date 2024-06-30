iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$89.72 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$89.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. CIBC upgraded iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total transaction of C$91,420.00. In related news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total transaction of C$496,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total value of C$91,420.00. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,850,331 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$85.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$77.61 and a 1-year high of C$94.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.89.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.06. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that iA Financial will post 10.3022222 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

