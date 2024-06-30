Hxro (HXRO) Price Reaches $0.0260 on Top Exchanges

Hxro (HXRO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 30th. Hxro has a market capitalization of $15.85 million and $1,097.50 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro token can now be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hxro has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hxro Profile

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,385,617 tokens. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.com. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @hxronetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hxro is blog.hxro.com.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

