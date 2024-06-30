Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.88.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $85.52.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $508,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,186 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 986.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $148,996,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

