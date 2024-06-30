Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the May 31st total of 53,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOTH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. 11,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,982. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.79. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

