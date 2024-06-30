Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1,205.8% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

HON stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.54. 4,804,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,742. The company has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $218.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

