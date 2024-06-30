Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $213.54. 4,804,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $218.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.43.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

