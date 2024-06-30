Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.51. 2,822,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,469. The company has a market capitalization of $401.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $270.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.