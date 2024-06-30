Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $970,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,955 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Intel were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after buying an additional 8,140,835 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,228,752,000 after buying an additional 5,217,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,250,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $30.97. 41,467,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,390,884. The firm has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

