Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) CEO Sells $46,968.66 in Stock

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) CEO James R. Barlow sold 4,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $46,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,942.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Price Performance

NASDAQ HFBL opened at $11.47 on Friday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 12.62%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

