Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) CEO Sells $46,968.66 in Stock

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) CEO James R. Barlow sold 4,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $46,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,942.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Price Performance
NASDAQ HFBL opened at $11.47 on Friday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.51.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 12.62%.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.