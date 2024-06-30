Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of HOLI stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
