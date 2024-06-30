Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.