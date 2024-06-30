HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $126.47

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.47 ($1.60) and traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.56). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 124.40 ($1.58), with a volume of 2,424,454 shares traded.

HICL Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,244.00 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.46.

HICL Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from HICL Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 8,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HICL Infrastructure

About HICL Infrastructure

In other news, insider Michael Bane purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £25,215 ($31,986.55). Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

