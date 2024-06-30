HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $126.47

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.47 ($1.60) and traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.56). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 124.40 ($1.58), with a volume of 2,424,454 shares traded.
HICL Infrastructure Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,244.00 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.46.
HICL Infrastructure Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from HICL Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 8,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at HICL Infrastructure
About HICL Infrastructure
HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HICL Infrastructure
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.