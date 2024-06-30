HI Price Tops $0.0005 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $185,731.31 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012468 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,456.13 or 1.00046274 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012648 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00076772 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048791 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $172,839.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

