Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.7 %

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. 65,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,463. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.3332 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

