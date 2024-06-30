Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Update

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 155.3% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Heineken Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.32. 56,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,269. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. Heineken has a 1 year low of $42.92 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

