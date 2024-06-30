Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Update

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 155.3% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Heineken Stock Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.32. 56,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,269. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. Heineken has a 1 year low of $42.92 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Heineken Company Profile
